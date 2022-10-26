UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt delays fiscal statement to November 17

Mini
"Our number one priority is economic stability and restoring confidence that the United Kingdom is a country that pays its way," said Hunt, who was retained as finance minister by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his cabinet on Tuesday.
Prime Minister @RishiSunak & Chancellor @Jeremy_Hunt have agreed the Autumn Statement will be delivered on 17 November with an @OBR_UK forecast. It will contain the UK’s medium term fiscal plan to put public spending on a sustainable footing, get debt falling & restore stability. pic.twitter.com/3wiSAU1iaK— HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) October 26, 2022