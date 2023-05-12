Breaking News
Market ends higher for third straight week
UK economy grows in first quarter of 2023 but March decline highlights fragility

The British economy saw a poorer recovery than any other significant advanced economy, remaining 0.5 percent smaller than it was in the fourth quarter of 2019, just before the coronavirus pandemic.

The British economy rose by 0.1 percent in the first quarter of 2023, a period that was formerly anticipated to be part of a protracted recession, but an unanticipatedly sharp 0.3 percent decline in March highlighted how flimsy its recovery still is.

Reuters polled economists, who generally predicted a quarterly increase of 0.1 percent, but they also predicted that output would remain stable in the last month of the quarter.
"The fall in March was driven by widespread decreases across the services sector," according to Darren Morgan, from the Office for National Statistics.
