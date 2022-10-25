UK Cabinet: Rishi Sunak re-assigns finance, home portfolios to loyalists who backed him in PM race

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In other moves of continuity, James Cleverly too was re-appointed as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and Ben Wallace would carry on as Secretary of State for Defence as well.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak , who was called on by King Charles III on Tuesday to form a government, retained Jeremy Hunt as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in his cabinet.

Hunt, who was brought in earlier this month by Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss, reversed her tax-cutting mini-budget that set off economic turmoil in the country. Hunt, a staunch Sunak ally, was widely expected to retain his job.

In other moves of continuity, James Cleverly too was re-appointed as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, and Ben Wallace will stay on as Secretary of State for Defence.

Suella Braverman, who last week left the Truss cabinet under a cloud that followed a security breach, was appointed the Secretary of State for Home . Braverman had publicly thrown her lot behind Sunak in his bid for the PM's post.

Earlier this month, the free trade agreement (FTA) talks between UK and India was reportedly on the brink of collapse following remarks made by Indian-origin Braverman, who had told Spectator that she had concerns about having an open-border migration policy with India, because she didn't think that is what the people had voted for with Brexit. "Look at migration in this country, the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants," she had told Spectator.

In other appointments to the cabinet — Simon Hart was given the position of Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury, Dominic Raab became Secretary of State for Justice, Grant Shapps will be the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy position, and Nadim Zahawi, a minister without portfolio. Zahawi had succeeded Sunak as Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Boris Johnson cabinet when the now-PM resigned.

Meanwhile, quite a few of the Truss and Johnson loyalists of the Conservative Party resigned following Sunak taking charge at 10 Downing Street. Alok Sharma, an Indian-origin MP, lost his cabinet office minister role too and would only retain the COP26 President position to negotiate on UK's behalf at COP27 in Egypt in November. The resignations included Jacob Rees-Mogg as Business Secretary, Kit Malthouse as Education Secretary, Brandon Lewis as Justice Secretary and Ranil Jayawardena of Sri Lankan origin as Environment Secretary.