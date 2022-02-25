UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris amid Russia-Ukraine war

UEFA has moved the Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday.

The men's final will still be held on May 28 but now at the 80,000-seat Stade de France after the decision by UEFA's executive committee.

"UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to the French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis," European football's governing body said in a statement.

"Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement."

UEFA also said that the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be played at neutral venues "until further notice".

The Stade de France last hosted the Champions League final 16 years ago, when Barcelona beat Arsenal in 2006 final.

The 68,000-capacity St. Petersburg stadium was originally picked in 2019 to host the final in 2021. That was postponed by one year in the fallout of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stadium is named for Russian state-owned energy firm Gazprom, which is also a top-tier UEFA sponsor of the Champions League and European Championship.

UEFA executive committee member Alexander Dyukov is the CEO of a Gazprom subsidiary.

(With inputs from agencies)