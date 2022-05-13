UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies at 73

United Arab Emirates President and ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday. He was 73. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs of UAE has announced official mourning and flags at half-mast for a period of 40 days, starting today.

Additionally, work in ministries and government departments on federal and local levels as well as in the private sector will be suspended for three days effective immediately.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” a statement by state news agency WAM said.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the eldest son of the founding leader of UAE Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. As the 16th emir of Abu Dhabi and president of the UAE, he has been the leader of the country since November 2004 when he was first elected as the president. He was the second president in the UAE's history and served for over 17 years.

Under Khalifa bin Zayed’s leadership, the UAE transformed into a thriving regional power and a major business and technology hub. The UAE also normalized ties with Israel in the historic Abraham Accords under his administration.

In 2014, he suffered a stroke but was in stable condition. However, most of the authority was given over to Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his half-brother, as per a Jerusalem Post report.