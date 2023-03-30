homeworld NewsUAE president appoints son as Abu Dhabi crown prince

UAE president appoints son as Abu Dhabi crown prince

Mar 30, 2023

He named his other brothers Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan as deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi.

In a recent announcement, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has appointed his son, Sheikh Khaled, as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Gulf Arab state.

Alongside this appointment, Sheikh Mohammed also named his other brothers, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as Vice President of the UAE, deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi, and national security adviser, respectively.
Sheikh Mohammed, also known as MBZ, has been the ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the UAE since May 2021, following the death of his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.
MBZ has held significant power behind the scenes for years and played a key role in creating an anti-Iran axis with Israel, leading a realignment of the Middle East.
Abu Dhabi is one of the wealthiest state investors in the world, controlling several sovereign wealth funds. It is also a major player in the region, known for its position as an OPEC oil producer.
Earlier this month, the emirate announced a reshuffle at the top of its two biggest state funds, with Sheikh Tahnoun being named chair of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and Sheikh Mansour taking over as chairman of Mubadala, Abu Dhabi’s second-biggest sovereign wealth fund.
With agency inputs.
 
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
