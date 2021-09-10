UAE lifts ban on travellers from India,12 other countries ahead of Expo 2020 in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has now relaxed the COVID-19 induced travel ban for the travellers from 13 countries, including India and Pakistan, who are fully vaccinated with a shot approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), to return to the country from September 12.

The fully vaccinated citizens of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan, are allowed to return to the UAE. The notification was issued by the country’s The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) ahead of the world fair in Dubai.

Dubai will hold Expo 2020 world fair, after a year’s delay due to COVID-19, on October 1, giving a huge boost to the region’s travel and economy. The organisers had earlier expected the international flight restrictions to be lifted during the time of Expo 2020.

However, the travellers will have to seek due approval from the UAE government to return and should have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours from the time of arrival in the UAE, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Twitter.

“Permitting to return of fully vaccinated with #WHO approved vaccines- holders of valid UAE residence visa coming from the countries previously on the suspended list, starting from 12 September 2021,” read the tweet.

Opening up with precautions

Last month the UAE had lifted the precondition of having to quarantine in a third country for those from India wishing to return, which came as a huge relief to many Indian workers.