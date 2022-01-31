UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Israeli president visits

AP  IST
UAE's state-run WAM news agency reported the interception, saying that the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas.

The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said.
It wasn't immediately clear where the missile remnants fell. The country's civilian air traffic control agency said there was no immediate effect on air travel in the UAE, home to the long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog is in the country on a state visit.
