UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Israeli president visits

The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said.

The UAE's state-run WAM news agency reported the interception, saying that the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas.

It wasn't immediately clear where the missile remnants fell. The country's civilian air traffic control agency said there was no immediate effect on air travel in the UAE, home to the long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is in the country on a state visit.