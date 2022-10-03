By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The changes are aimed at reforming the country’s residency and immigration policies.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had recently changed its rules for visa application and processing. The country’s Advanced Visa System, which was introduced last month by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), finally came into effect on October 3. The changes are aimed at reforming the country’s residency and immigration policies.

Among the new changes are longer tourist visas, an expanded Green Visa scheme, and a revamped 10-year Golden Visa scheme. Under the new Green Visa scheme, foreign freelancers, skilled workers and investors will be able to sponsor themselves without the need of any Emirati companies. Additionally, Green Visa holders will also be able to sponsor the visas of their family members and upon expiry of the visa, they will have a period of six months to stay in the country to renew their visa or apply for a new one.

ALSO READ:

The 10-year Golden Visa scheme has been expanded as well. The expanded residency visa is offered to foreign investors, entrepreneurs, and individuals with exceptional talents. Now, holders of the visa will be able to sponsor their own family members. More importantly, those sponsored by the holder of the Golden Visa will be able to stay in the UAE even after the death of the holder of the visa. The tenure of the extended stay will be equal to the remaining time on the visa. Holders of the Golden Visa will also be able to hold 100 percent of any business they set up or own.

For those looking to work in the UAE, the new job exploration visa will help professionals and job-seekers to come to the country to find a job without any sponsor or offer in hand.

Finally, the new tourist visa allows visitors to stay in the country for up to 60 days while the five-year multi-entry tourist visa allows stays of up to 90 days in a row.