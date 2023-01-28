Tyre Nichols died on January 10, 2023, due to his injuries. An independent autopsy report said that he “suffered excessive bleeding caused by a severe beating.” The Memphis Police Department released the bodycam and CCTV footage of the January 7 encounter between Nichols and the police.

Following a confrontation with the police in Memphis, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died on January 10, 2023, due to his injuries. An independent autopsy report said that he “suffered excessive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”

The Memphis Police Department released the bodycam and CCTV footage of the January 7 encounter between Nichols and the police.

Officials released four videos of the incident which show five police officers punching, kicking, and beating him with batons all the while Nichols did not try to resist or fight back. The highly violent and expletive-filled video also shows how Nichols did not receive medical aid in time. Three of the videos were from body cameras on the police officers involved in the beating and one was from a police surveillance camera mounted on a nearby pole.

The video shows the first encounter between the police and Nichols at 8:24 pm when they stop Nichols at a traffic signal. While Nichols remains calm and cooperative, the officers can be seen immediately pulling their guns on Nichols and dragging him out of the car. One policeman yells, “Get the fuck out of the car” while another says, “Get the fuck on the ground and turn his ass around.” Nichols responds by saying, “I didn’t do anything.”

The officers then pin Nichols to the ground while one officer yells at him to put his arms behind his back even though another officer has his arm in a vice grip. All the while officers are threatening to tase Nichols and break his arm.

“You guys are doing a lot right now. … I’m just trying to go home. I am on the ground!” shouted Nichols in response.

Within a minute and with no apparent sign of resistance from Nichols, an officer uses pepper spray on Nichols, which also catches some of the other officers in the scuffle. At this point, Nichols breaks away and runs off towards his mother’s house and a police officer attempts to taser him unsuccessfully. Eight minutes later, the officer caught up with Nichols at 8:33 pm. The footage shows at least three officers standing above Nichols, who is lying on the ground, punching his head and pepper spraying him again. At this point, Nichols screams for his mother, whose house is less than 75 metres away.

Footage from the surveillance camera clearly shows Nichols being beaten for the next three to four minutes while the bodycam footage from the cops captures audio of the officers still asking for Nichols to “give me your hands” even as they punch, kick and baton him.

The cops pull Nichols to his feet with his hands held behind his back and punch him straight in the face without letting him drop to the ground. “I’m going to baton the fuck out of you. Give me your fucking hands,” one officer can be heard yelling.

While the beating stops when two more police cars arrive at the scene, no one helps Nichols, who is obviously distressed and heavily injured at this point. Even though the emergency medical team arrives at 8:41 pm, Nichols is not taken away until 16 minutes later.

Memphis Police chief Cerelyn Davis said that the police department reviewed the footage and found no probable cause for why Nichols was stopped in the first place. Davis also stated that footage showed “acts that defy humanity ... a disregard for life,

District Attorney Steve Mulroy asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct a probe on the use of excessive force in the incident while at the federal level, the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also opened their respective investigations.

The five police officers involved in the incident -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith – have all been fired. They also have been charged with murder, kidnapping, assault, and misconduct. Though the five were arrested, they were shortly out on bail. The medical responders who had arrived at the scene have also been suspended pending an investigation.

US President Joe Biden said he was “outraged and deeply pained” over the incident.

Police brutality and complaints of the use of excessive force by police officers remain a major concern in the United States. The country has the highest number of deaths caused by police officers of any other developed country in the world.