    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, strongest global storm of 2022, approaching Japan’s Okinawa at 257kmph

    Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, strongest global storm of 2022, approaching Japan’s Okinawa at 257kmph

    Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, strongest global storm of 2022, approaching Japan’s Okinawa at 257kmph
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The typhoon will continue north toward the Korean peninsula next week, and it will bypass Taiwan and the coast of mainland China.

    The strongest global storm of 2022, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, is advancing towards Japan’s Okinawa at a speed of about 257 kmph and with gusts of wind reaching speeds of 314 kmph. The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center informed that the maximum significant wave height is 50 feet (15 m).
     
    The East China Sea has been affected by the strongest global storm of 2022, endangering the southern islands of Japan and China’s east coast with ferocious winds. According to an official at the Japan Meteorological Agency, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor would be the strongest storm of 2022 based on the maximum sustained wind speed recorded, NDTV reported.
    ALSO READ: 
    Cyclone Asani, first in 2022, to form over Bay of Bengal next week; All you need to know
    Earlier, the Hong Kong Observatory said that the typhoon was centred about 230 km east of Japan's Okinawa and is forecast to move west-southwest at about 22 kmph towards the Ryukyu Islands. As per the US JTWC forecast, the meandering super typhoon will lose some of its strength over the coming days.
    Which regions are at risk?
    Forecasts show the typhoon is moving south of Japan towards Okinawa and will pass it by September 2. It will then proceed northward to approach the island over the weekend. After that the path is uncertain, but as per the projections the typhoon will continue north toward the Korean peninsula next week, and it will bypass Taiwan and the coast of mainland China.
    ALSO READ:  Cyclone Jawad Highlights: Rain lashes Odisha, Kolkata, other parts of south Bengal
    Meanwhile, in Okinawa flights have already been disrupted by the storm. Officials have warned of violent winds and high waves while advising residents to stay alert for evacuation information issued by local municipalities.
    Over the Atlantic things are still quitter as there is a sustained period of calm in the area between Africa and the Caribbean, known as Hurricane Alley. The region is on course for its quietest August in 25 years. This time of the year is typically the start of the hurricane season's most active phase.
    ALSO READ:  Here's a list of flights cancelled due to cyclone Asani
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Tags

    Japan typhoonTyphoon

    Previous Article

    NIA announces Rs 25 lakh reward on gangster Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon

    Next Article

    Exclusive: IRDAI likely to allow individual agents to tie-up with insurers

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng