By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The typhoon will continue north toward the Korean peninsula next week, and it will bypass Taiwan and the coast of mainland China.

The strongest global storm of 2022, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, is advancing towards Japan’s Okinawa at a speed of about 257 kmph and with gusts of wind reaching speeds of 314 kmph. The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center informed that the maximum significant wave height is 50 feet (15 m).

2.5-minute rapid scan #Himawari8 Infrared images showing Super Typhoon #Hinnamnor as it reached Category 5 intensity while approaching the island of Minamidaitōjima, Japan (station identifier ROMD): https://t.co/oPnRJDgHbY pic.twitter.com/zIkcWGDrEG — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) August 30, 2022

The East China Sea has been affected by the strongest global storm of 2022, endangering the southern islands of Japan and China’s east coast with ferocious winds. According to an official at the Japan Meteorological Agency, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor would be the strongest storm of 2022 based on the maximum sustained wind speed recorded, NDTV reported.

ALSO READ:

Earlier, the Hong Kong Observatory said that the typhoon was centred about 230 km east of Japan's Okinawa and is forecast to move west-southwest at about 22 kmph towards the Ryukyu Islands. As per the US JTWC forecast, the meandering super typhoon will lose some of its strength over the coming days.

Which regions are at risk?

Forecasts show the typhoon is moving south of Japan towards Okinawa and will pass it by September 2. It will then proceed northward to approach the island over the weekend. After that the path is uncertain, but as per the projections the typhoon will continue north toward the Korean peninsula next week, and it will bypass Taiwan and the coast of mainland China.

Meanwhile, in Okinawa flights have already been disrupted by the storm. Officials have warned of violent winds and high waves while advising residents to stay alert for evacuation information issued by local municipalities.

Over the Atlantic things are still quitter as there is a sustained period of calm in the area between Africa and the Caribbean, known as Hurricane Alley. The region is on course for its quietest August in 25 years. This time of the year is typically the start of the hurricane season's most active phase.