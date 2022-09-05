Typhoon Hinnamnor: China and Japan ground flights, Toyota suspends production

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini According to the Hong Kong Observatory, Hinnamnor is forecasted to move gradually northward into the East China Sea with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometres per hour.

Ferry services remain suspended in eastern China and flights in Japan on Sunday as Typhoon Hinnamnor - the strongest global storm this year blew its way past Taiwan.

Shanghai grounded ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to guide traffic away from danger areas while Wenzhou ordered all classes suspended on Monday.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, Hinnamnor is forecasted to move gradually northward into the East China Sea with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometres per hour.

Typhoon Hinnamnor has lashed Japan's Okinawa and nearby islands with heavy rain and fierce winds, threatening to flood the area. More than 100 flights connect the islands and parts of the main southern island of Kyushu.

Officials said the slow-moving typhoon could add to rainfall and risks of flooding in the southern region of Japan as well.

Meanwhile, Toyota Motor Corp said that it is suspending some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan.

"Toyota will suspend Monday night shift production starting at 9 p.m. (12:00 GMT) and cancel Tuesday morning production at three factories in the western prefecture of Fukuoka."

The automaker expects to resume production on the Tuesday night shift. Similarly, some businesses in South Korea are also contemplating temporary suspensions of operations.

In Taiwan, over 600 residents in New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu counties were evacuated to shelters on Saturday amid the heavy rain and strong winds. The typhoon caused a landslide in Miaoli county. About 40 flights and more than 100 ferry services across Taiwan were also cancelled on Saturday.

-With inputs from Reuters