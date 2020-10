Two US polls, the TechnoMetrica poll (TIPP) and Los Angeles Times poll (LA Times), which successfully predicted a Donald Trump victory in 2016 now say he will lose to challenger Joe Biden in 2020.

Just a day prior to the verdict day in 2016, the TIPP said Trump would beat Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by 2 percent points. The LA Times poll said Trump would Clinton by 3.2 percent points.

While in reality, Clinton did beat Trump by 2.1 percent points on the popular vote, she lost because the electoral college votes favoured Trump.

Forecast now

According to NewsWeek, as of October 12, 2020, TIPP Poll says Biden will beat Trump by almost 8.5 percent points. On the other hand, the USC Poll says Trump will lose to Biden by about 13 percent points.

As per the latest USC poll, since late August, Biden has consistently led Trump with at least eight percent points.

The latest TIPP poll was arrived at after nearly two hundred interviews on a daily basis.