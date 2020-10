US President Donald Trump's remark about India's air being "filthy" has kicked off a storm on Twitter. The comment led to "Filthy India" and "Howdy, Modi," trending on Twitter with people posting photographs of polluted cityscapes to highlight the concerns.

Reactions on the micro-blogging site ranged from the acceptance of deteriorating air quality in India to taking a dig at the Indian Prime Minister for claiming to be great friends with the American president.

During the presidential debate on October 23, Trump accused China, India, and Russia of not taking care of their "filthy air". He said, "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it’s filthy. The air is filthy."

His comments were justifying America’s stand on withdrawing from the "unfair" Paris Agreement signed in 2016.

The "Howdy, Modi" event was organised in Texas on September 22, 2019, and reportedly attended by some 50,000 Indian-Americans.

The event was held to highlight the relationship between the two nations, followed by Trump praising India's influence on American Indians voting in favour of Trump.

Back at home, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to being among the worst in the world.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the "so called" friendship between Trump and Modi, Kapil Sibal tweeted:

Trump : Fruits of Friendship 1) Questions India’s COVID death toll 2) Says India sends dirt up into the air India “ air is filthy “ 3) Called India “ tariff king “ The result of “Howdy Modi “ ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 23, 2020

This is the second time the US President has taken a swipe at India during his presidential debate. In the first presidential debate, he questioned the accuracy of India's coronavirus numbers while defending his actions.