Twitter layoffs: One employee receives anniversary gift after being fired, another laid off for helping others

Microblogging site Twitter plunged into turmoil on November 4 when its new chief Elon Musk laid off 50 percent of the company's workforce, infuriating staff and rattling the tech industry. Soon the Twitter layoffs turned into a topic of discussion with many employees sharing their experiences on the social media platform.

One such story is that of a former employee Elaine Filadelfo who received a work anniversary gift, days after she was fired from her job.

Filadelfo, a former senior research manager on Twitter's consumer insights team, was laid off after working for 10 years at the company.

“End of an era. This is a brutal way to go after 10 years,” Filadelfo said in a post on Twitter on November 4.

Two days later, she posted that she received a “special delivery” from Twitter and shared the image of a note from the company and a commemorative block celebrating her 10 years at Twitter.

“Elaine, Happy Twitterversary!” the note read. “Congrats on reaching a huge Tweep milestone. We can't wait to see all that you accomplish this year. #OneTeam — Twitter,” the message to Filadelfo said.

Among other bizarre stories, one employee claimed that he was fired from his job for creating a tool that helped staff save crucial documents in case of mass layoffs.

Emmanuel Cornet, a 41-year-old software engineer based in San Francisco, filed a complaint with the US National Labor Relations Board on November 7, saying he had shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel and the company violated his protected activity right by firing him.

Under US labour laws, “protected activities” are those that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation.

After hearing rumours about mass layoffs, Cornet designed a Google Chrome Extension to help co-workers download emails and other personal documents from their company accounts in case of a termination to claim compensation or challenge their termination. He shared the link to the software in Twitter’s internal Slack channel on November 1 and was fired on the same day without a warning. A few days later, Twitter started laying off about half of its 7,500 employees in a cost-cutting bid.

The way the company carried out the layoffs was also shocking for the employees.

According to Cornet, employees who were laid off found out about the company’s decision not by any phone call or an email, “but just by seeing their work laptop automatically reboot and just to go blank”, AFP reported.

Some employees have said Twitter dissolved all business resource groups (BRGs) such as Blackbirds and Twitter Women in the process of laying off staff.

The removal of these support groups is a clear indication that Twitter no longer supports the development and safety of its staff.

“For many Black people, Blackbirds is the reason they chose to work at Twitter,” POCIT quoted Blackbirds member Siobhan V. Massiah as saying.

Moving into the second week of work after the takeover by Elon Musk, Twitter called back dozens of its employees who were laid off, informing them that they were mistakenly removed from the company.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, the company informed some of its ex-workers who were being asked to return that they were “laid off by mistake”. The company informed a few others that they were asked to leave before the management realised that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisioned.