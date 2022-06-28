Twitter India bans accounts of Pakistani embassies in Turkey, Egypt, Iran and UN

Twitter in India has banned the official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in Turkey, Egypt, Iran and the United Nations. Earlier, Twitter India also withheld the Twitter account of Radio Pakistan, the national broadcaster in Pakistan.

The message from Twitter on these accounts reads, “Account withheld in India in response to a legal demand.”

After Twitter withheld these official accounts, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Twitter to restore them with immediate access to ensure adherence to democratic freedom of expression.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry urges Twitter "to restore immediate access to its accounts after Twitter in India withheld official accounts of Pakistan embassies in Iran, Turkey, Egypt, UN." pic.twitter.com/zp54AU0Jk8 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022 There has been no official response to the request or clarification on why these accounts have been banned. There has been no official response to the request or clarification on why these accounts have been banned.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had withheld six Pakistani YouTube channels as well on grounds of spreading misinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order.

A total of 16 YouTube channels were banned by the ministry, which said the suspended YouTube channels were spreading false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony, and disturb public order in India.

As per an ANI report, none of these digital news publishers were able to furnish information to the ministry as required under rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021, the government said.

Some of the YouTube channels based in Pakistan were found posting fake news about India on various subjects in a coordinated manner, the ministry added. These topics included the Indian Army, Jammu, and Kashmir, and India's foreign relations in the light of the situation in Ukraine.

The content of these channels was found to be false by the I&B ministry and it was seen as sensitive from the perspective of national security, sovereignty, and integrity of India, and its relations with foreign States.