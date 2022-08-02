Twitter cringes at Russian video luring immigrants with ‘beautiful women, cheap taxi’

A new Russian video, calling expats to the country, has ignited a firestorm on social media with Twitter users mocking its "cringe" tone and use of generic footage.

The bizarre video, shared by one of the country’s embassies, has urged foreigners to immigrate to Russia for a host of reasons, including “beautiful women, cheap gas, and traditional values.”

The 53-second video clip also featured a 27-year-old Ukrainian model, Sonya Kapitonova, whose father is reportedly fighting the Russian invasion.

What does the video show?

Posted on YouTube by a pro-Russian group called Signal, the video starts with the footage of women, natural landscapes, and sculptures with a voiceover saying: “This is Russia.”

This is followed by a listing of the supposed benefits of staying in the country, including delicious cuisine, beautiful women, cheap gas, rich history, world-famous literature, unique architecture, fertile soil, cheap electricity, and water.

Among other listed virtues are traditional values, Christianity, no cancel culture, hospitality and vodka.

Other draws to Russia are its ‘cheap taxi and delivery,’ ‘ballet’ and an “economy that can withstand thousands of sanctions,” the video says.

At the end, the voice asks immigrants to hurry up and come to Russia. “Don’t delay — winter is coming,” the video says.

Reactions to the video

Reacting to the video, one Twitter user Dan Harris @danharris wrote: “This is so weird. Is it even real?”

This is so weird. Is it even real? I think it is. https://t.co/28BvIO8fo2 — Dan Harris 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 (@danharris) August 2, 2022

Russian-American journalist Fatima Tlis @fatimatlis wrote: “If the Russians didn’t promote it, I’d think this was a satire. Why do they think this could attract foreigners to move to Russia?”

The journalist also points out that one of the authors shown in the video is Nikolai Gogol, who was born in Ukraine.

State-controlled Telegram channels won’t stop bragging about this video. Not sure who is the creator. But wow, just watch it. If the Russians didn’t promote it, I’d think this was a satire. Why do they think this could attract foreigners to move to Russia? “Winter is coming.” pic.twitter.com/xSvK5utxF9 — Fatima Tlis (@fatimatlis) July 28, 2022