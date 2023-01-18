Elon Musk, the second richest man in the world with a net worth of $137 billion, has been struggling to make Twitter profitable. Twitter has reportedly been unable to make rent payments and is selling off its surplus corporate assets, including deluxe espresso machines and high-end furniture in an auction. One of the biggest draws at the auction is a giant blue Twitter Bird statue with a blue lighting inset that is currently being auctioned for $20,500.

Twitter is selling off its surplus corporate assets, including a giant Twitter bird statue, deluxe espresso machines, and high-end furniture in an auction. The auction comes at a time when Elon Musk, the second richest man in the world with a net worth of $137 billion, has been struggling to make Twitter profitable. With interest payments looming on the $44 billion that Musk had borrowed to buy the company, Twitter has reportedly been unable to make rent payments.

Now, the company will be looking to make around $1.5 million, said Ross Dove, chief executive of Heritage Global, the parent company of Heritage Global Partner which is going to manage the auction. Dove told the New York Times that more than 20,000 people have registered to bid online.

“The assets are really good because they bought the best of the best, but I don’t believe we would have had this crowd without the fascination with Twitter,” he told the publication. The sum is, however, unlikely to even “move the needle” for Twitter even as it owes the landlord for its Seattle office millions of dollars.

Some of the items on sale include a manual flywheel meat and cheese slicer, which was being bid for $7000 at the time of writing; a La Marzocco Strada Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine, which has a top bid of $11,000 among others. One of the biggest draws at the auction is a giant blue Twitter Bird statue with a blue lighting inset that is currently being auctioned for $20,500.

Other items at the auction include furniture like a hanging chair and stand, an ‘@’ sculpture planter for artificial plants, and two stationary cycle recharge stations. There is a total of 631 lots up for auction.

Kevil Weil, the President of Product & Business at Planet and Board Member at Strava, The Nature Conservancy reacted on Twitter saying it is wild to see the Twitter office on auction.

A former Twitter staff tweeted, "Available now: Twitter Auction Lot 729 (aka my former office)."