  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty extend gains; Nifty Bank up by 600 points
Shares, dollar cheer US stimulus, bonds downcast
Oil slump deepens as Europe faces pandemic lockdowns
Rupee rises 3 paise against US dollar in early trade
Home World

Turkey’s lira plunges 15 percent after sacking of central bank chief. How did it reach there?

Updated : March 23, 2021 05:28 PM IST

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided to sack central bank governor Naci Agbal last weekend
This was the third instance in the past two years in Turkey that a central bank governor has been unceremoniously removed from his position
Turkey’s lira plunges 15 percent after sacking of central bank chief. How did it reach there?
Published : March 23, 2021 05:28 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

After Maruti, Nissan India to hike car prices from April 1

After Maruti, Nissan India to hike car prices from April 1

Cabinet approves COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1, says Prakash Javadekar

Cabinet approves COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1, says Prakash Javadekar

MobiKwik eyes IPO in 2021, will look to raise over Rs 1,460 crore: Report

MobiKwik eyes IPO in 2021, will look to raise over Rs 1,460 crore: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement