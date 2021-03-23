Turkey’s lira plunges 15 percent after sacking of central bank chief. How did it reach there? Updated : March 23, 2021 05:28 PM IST President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided to sack central bank governor Naci Agbal last weekend This was the third instance in the past two years in Turkey that a central bank governor has been unceremoniously removed from his position Published : March 23, 2021 05:28 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply