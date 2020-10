An earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hit the western Izmir province in Turkey on Friday and was felt as far away as Athens and Istanbul. The massive earthquake set off a tsunami in its wake.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 33.5 km off the coast Turkish coast, at a depth of 10 km the US Geological Survey said.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.6, 17 km off the Izmir coast at a depth of 16 km.

According to the Izmir Governor, the quake had destroyed several buildings, while dramatic footage from social media showed buildings collapsing.

People flooded to the streets in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir after the earthquake, witnesses said.

Footage from Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber showed a collapsed building in central Izmir.

Residents of Samos, an island with a population of about 45,000, were urged to stay away from coastal areas, Eftyhmios Lekkas, head of Greece's organisation for anti-seismic planning, told Greece's Skai TV. "It was a very big earthquake, it's difficult to have a bigger one," said Lekkas.

In a social media clip, a huge wave was seen crashing the streets of the town. Another one showed powerful waves demolishing everything in its wake.

Turkish officials have issued a tsunami warning and have asked people to stay safe.

While there is no immediate information on the casualties, officials are running a search and rescue operation.