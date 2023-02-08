Turkey, Syria earthquake: Why is this quake so bad and how other nations aided

So far, only three earthquakes have registered above 6.0 on the Richter Scale since 1970 in the area, according to the US Geological Survey. The seismologists also stated that there are fewer than 20 quakes over 7.0 magnitude on average in any year, making Monday's event severe.

Seismologists have said that the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday was one of the deadliest in this decade. The death toll in Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 11,000. More than 298,000 people have been forced to leave their homes due to the deadly earthquake in Syria and some 13.5 million people are affected in Turkey.

According to the seismologists, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake was caused due to a rupture of over 100 km between the Anatolian and Arabian plates. The epicentre was about 26 km east of the Turkish city of Nurdagi at a depth of about 18 km on the East Anatolian Fault.

So far, only three earthquakes have registered above 6.0 on the Richter Scale since 1970 in the area, according to the US Geological Survey. The seismologists also stated that there are fewer than 20 quakes over 7.0 magnitude on average in any year, making Monday's event rare.

Why was it so severe: The East Anatolian Fault is a strike-slip fault as solid rock plates are pushing up against each other across a vertical fault line. This eventually builds up enough stress that finally slips in a horizontal motion, releasing a tremendous amount of strain that can trigger an earthquake.

According to scientists, the San Andreas fault in California is claimed to be the world's most famous strike-slip fault and a catastrophic quake is long overdue. The initial rupture for the Turkey-Syria earthquake kicked off at a relatively shallow depth.

What might the final death toll be:

Earthquakes of similar magnitudes in populated areas have killed thousands of people in the past. For instance, Nepal’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2015 claimed nearly 9,000 lives.

Turkey, which is located in one of the seismically active regions of the planet, saw more than 17,000 people killed in a 1999 earthquake in the northern Turkish district of Duzce, which occurred near the North Anatolian Fault.

Furthermore, due to the cold winter weather, experts say that people trapped under rubble have less chance of survival in the affected area. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has also acknowledged that there were some problems in the initial response to the massive earthquakes, but operations are back to normal now.

In addition to this, Monday's massive earthquakes in Turkey are expected to add billions of dollars of spending to Ankara's budget, said officials and economists. They added that this will result in cutting the country’s economic growth by up two percentage points this year as the government faces huge rebuilding ahead of tight elections.

International support and offers of aid:

Governments and international organisations from around the world have responded with offers of support after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria.

Here’s a list of some of those announcements of support:

UNITED STATES: Two U.S. Agency for International Development teams each comprised of about 80 people and search-and-rescue dogs, arrived in Turkey.

CHINA: A Chinese earthquake rescue team sent by China arrived in Turkey's Adana. The team of 82 members and four search dogs, brought 20 tonnes of supplies and equipment.

INDIA: Two teams from India's National Disaster Response Force of 100 personnel with dogs and equipment had been flown in. Medical teams were being readied and relief material was being sent in coordination with Turkish authorities.

JAPAN: Japan has sent 73 rescue personnel to Turkey with equipment such as life detectors, drills, portable generators, medical kits and food.

BRITAIN: The government said 76 British search and rescue specialists with four search dogs and rescue equipment had been sent to Turkey and a British emergency medical team would assess the situation.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: The UAE said it would set up a field hospital in Turkey and dispatch search and rescue teams to Turkey and Syria. It said it would provide urgent relief to Syria's hardest-hit areas.

SPAIN: Spain had announced to send an A400 military plane with firefighters and equipment, along with an Airbus A330 with civil defence staff to work with rescuers. The country has also sent two warships, Juan Carlos I and Galicia, towards Turkey with aid and 500 Marines.

SAUDI ARABIA: Saudi Arabia ordered an air bridge to provide aid and organised a campaign through its "Sahem" platform to help in Turkey and Syria.

IRAQ: Iraq said it would send civil defence teams to Turkey and Syria with emergency aid and relief supplies.

QATAR: The government said it was operating relief flights to Turkey to transport search and rescue teams along with vehicles, a field hospital, tents and other supplies, Qatar's state news agency reported.

PAKISTAN: Pakistan said it was sending two C-130 planes with relief supplies and 36 search and rescue personnel.

THE VATICAN AND ITALY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH: Pope Francis has sent a telegram offering his "heartfelt condolences" after earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The Italian Roman Catholic Church has also allocated 500,000 euros ($537,800) for emergency aid.

CANADA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged C$10 million ($7.5 million) in immediate aid to Turkey and Syria, and said Canada would continue to provide support as the situation evolved.

AUSTRALIA: Australia said it would provide around $7 million in aid and deploy an urban search and rescue team of up to 72 people to Turkey, to have boots on the ground by the end of the week.

WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION: The WHO said its network of emergency medical teams had been activated to provide essential health care for the injured and most vulnerable.

UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ready to send support. "We are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance," he said.

RUSSIA: Russia's emergencies ministry said two IL-76 aircraft with 100 rescuers were ready to fly out to Turkey if required.

ISRAEL: Israel has sent search and rescue teams, medical staff and supplies. It was also prepared to help victims from Syria, which is an enemy state, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

SWITZERLAND: Switzerland has sent about 80 Swiss Rescue experts and eight search dogs to Turkey. The rescue team includes disaster response specialists from the Swiss military.

(With input from agencies)