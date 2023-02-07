Turkey, Syria earthquake: Location on micro-plate, increased seismic activity a major threat

A major 7.8 magnitude earthquake, followed by another strong quake, wreaked havoc in Turkey and Syria, resulting in thousands of fatalities on Monday (February 6). Seismologists consider it one of the most lethal earthquakes of the decade, with a more than 100 km (62 miles) rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.

The epicenter was located 26 km east of Nurdagi, Turkey, at a depth of 18 km on the East Anatolian Fault, and the shockwaves spread towards the northeast, causing widespread destruction in central Turkey and Syria.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, UCL Geologist Joanna Faure Walker said Turkey's location on a micro-plate sandwiched between the African, Arabian, and Eurasian plates, along with the movement of the East Anatolian faultline, is responsible for the recent large-magnitude earthquake.

Walker warned that aftershocks are inevitable after an earthquake of this magnitude and are generally smaller than the main earthquake but will reduce over time.

The problem with aftershocks is that they occur after a period of structural weakness and residents must exercise caution while venturing back into damaged buildings as these structures may be at risk of collapsing, she informed.

"Generally aftershocks are smaller than the main events and the number will decrease over time. So over the first day to the second day, you maybe expect 10 times fewer, but the problem with aftershocks is they're occurring in an area where there's already been extensive damage," she said.

"So you may have buildings that might look to the untrained eye like they're not damaged or may look like they're only very partially damaged, but they might have severe structural weaknesses in them."

The geologist also mentioned that it is possible that we could see more seismic activity in Turkey after such a large earthquake, and most people in the country may not have access to early-warning systems.

Walker expressed concern that the death toll is likely to increase over time as more trapped people are uncovered and advised residents to follow the guidance of local authorities.

In terms of preparation and warning systems for earthquakes, it is crucial for individuals to be aware of the potential for a few seconds of warning in the event of an earthquake, she informed.

"In the case of a warning, it is recommended to take cover immediately if outside, and to stay within strong elements and protect one's head if inside."

However, in the affected region, a large number of refugees and the backdrop of conflict raise concerns about access to warning systems and knowledge about what to do during an earthquake, she said.

