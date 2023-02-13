Turkey and Syria earthquake death toll rises near 34,000 as hopes for survivors fade

Turkey is reporting incidents of looting in several parts of earthquake hit regions. In a central district of one of the worst-hit cities, Antakya, business owners emptied their shops on Sunday to prevent merchandise from being stolen by looters.

A week after a major earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, the combined death toll rose to nearly 34,000 and looked set to keep increasing as hopes for finding any more survivors faded. The deadliest quake since 1939 has till now left 29,605 people dead in Turkey with more than 4,300 people reported dead in war-torn Syria.

Turkey said that about 80,000 people were in hospital with more than 1 million in temporary shelters.

On Monday, rescuers pulled a 40-year-old woman named Sibel Kaya from the wreckage of a 5-story building in the town of Islahiye in Gaziantep province. Earlier, a 60-year-woman Erengul Onder, was also pulled out from the rubble in the town of Besni, in Adiyaman province.

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that rabies and tetanus vaccines had been sent to the earthquake zone amid concerns about hygiene and the spread of infection in the region. He added that mobile pharmacies had started to operate in those regions.

Meanwhile, at least 131 people were under investigation for faulty construction of buildings. Turkey has introduced construction codes that meet earthquake-engineering standards, but the rules are rarely followed.

The disastrous earthquakes have brought tough times for Erdogan ahead of an election scheduled for June that is expected to be the toughest of his two decades in power.

Amid the ongoing relief operations in full swing, Turkey is facing a fresh set of challenges.

Security Challenges in Turkey

Turkey is reporting incidents of looting in several parts of earthquake hit regions. In a central district of one of the worst-hit cities, Antakya, business owners emptied their shops on Sunday to prevent merchandise from being stolen by looters.

President Tayyip Erdogan has said the government will deal firmly with looters, as he faces questions over his response to the earthquake.

Also Read:How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade

Syria

In Syria, the disaster hit hardest in the rebel-held northwest has received little aid compared with government-held areas. The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which controls much of the region is opposed to earthquake aid coming through government-held territories.

"We have so far failed the people in north-west Syria," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said as only a single crossing is open for aid supplies.

The United Nations spokesperson Jens Laerke said that he is hoping to ramp up cross-border operations by opening an additional two border points between Turkey and opposition-held Syria.

This earthquake is now the sixth most deadly natural disaster this century.

-With inputs from Reuters and AP