India is helping earthquake hit Turkey with 101 NDRF personnel, dog squads, X-ray machines and more

Turkey earthquake: The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

India dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft. The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search and rescue team, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

"First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 NDRF Search and Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Türkiye," External Affairs minister S Jaishankar said while tweeting some images of the consignment .

He added that the second plane getting ready for departure. "The other team departed today from the Hindon Airport at 11:00 AM on Feb 7, it includes a commander and 50 rescuers. We have sent one NDRF doctor, and paramedics and all our rescuers have first-response medical training," said NDRF DG Atul Karwal.

India dispatches relief for earthquake-hit Turkey. (Credit: MEA)

"We have sent rescue staff with chipping hammers, cutting tools & everything needed for cutting concretes. We have connected with the airport in Turkey, and they have provided us with a link officer from the Indian embassy," he told news agency ANI.

Moreover, a total of 101 personnel drawn from two teams based in Ghaziabad near Delhi and Kolkata along with equipment have boarded an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft to Turkey, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer told PTI.

(Credit: MEA)

Teams equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators sent to Turkey

The Agra-based Army Field Hospital dispatched an 89-member medical team. The team comprises critical care specialist teams including Orthopaedic Surgical Team, General Surgical Specialist Team, Medical Specialist Teams apart from other medical teams

The teams are equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, Oxygen generation plant, Cardiac monitors and associated equipment to establish a 30-bedded medical facility.

(Credit: ANI)

PM Modi directs officials to offer all possible assistance

Over 4,300 people have died in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. Following the disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

The prime minister also instructed officials to offer all possible assistance in coping with the aftermath of the earthquake, killing at least 3,400 people.

“Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Modi said in a tweet.

Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government's offer of assistance and said that "a friend in need is indeed a friend". He also mentioned a Turkish proverb, "Dost kara gunde belli olur", which means "a friend in need is a friend indeed".