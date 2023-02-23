Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll rises to 43,556, says Interior Minister 

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told state broadcaster TRT Haber that there had been 7,930 aftershocks following the first quake on February 6 and that more than 600,000 apartments and 150,000 commercial premises had suffered at least moderate damage.

The number of people killed in Turkey in this month’s devastating earthquakes has risen to 43,556, the country’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said overnight.

Soylu told state broadcaster TRT Haber that there had been 7,930 aftershocks following the first quake on February 6 and that more than 600,000 apartments and 150,000 commercial premises had suffered at least moderate damage.

Recently, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's southern province of Hatay and northern Syria on Monday, killing six people and injuring nearly 300 others.

The recent tremors were centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and were felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. The incident occurred just two weeks after the deadliest earthquake in modern Turkish history left tens of thousands of people dead. The epicentre of the quake was located near the southern city of Antakya and its effects were felt in the neighboring countries as well.

Atleast eight people have been reported dead so far with up to 300 recovering from injuries and up to a dozen buildings damaged on both sides of the border, after the quake.

Earlier, on February 6, two major earthquakes struck Turkiye, affecting not only the immediate region but also neighboring Syria. Seismologists have said that the 7.8 magnitude earthquake was one of the deadliest in this decade. It was caused due to a rupture of over 100 km between the Anatolian and Arabian plates. The epicentre was about 26 km east of the Turkish city of Nurdagi at a depth of about 18 km on the East Anatolian Fault.

So far, only three earthquakes have registered above 6.0 on the Richter Scale since 1970 in the area, according to the US Geological Survey.

This earthquake marks the sixth most deadly natural disaster this century, behind the 2005 tremor that killed at least 73,000 in Pakistan.

With inputs from agencies.