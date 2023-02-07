Turkey and Syria earthquake toll may rise to over 20,000, says WHO official

WHO's dire warning on Turkey-Syria earthquake: Catherine Smallwood, the WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, warned that the toll from the strong earthquake in south-eastern Turkey, near Syria's border, might rise eight-fold.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects a significant rise in the number of deaths resulting from the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. While the current total death figure stands at around 4,300, the two global bodies pegged the toll to mount to over 20,000.

According to a the Guardian, a WHO official warned that the toll from the strong earthquake in south-eastern Turkey, near Syria's border, might rise eight-fold.

Catherine Smallwood, the WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, was quoted as saying, "There’s continued potential of further collapses to happen so we do often see in the order of eight-fold increases on the initial numbers. She was quoted as telling this to the news agency AFP when the estimated toll stood at 2,600.

As of 11 am IST, the toll in Turkey and Syria earthquake stands at over 4,300 and over 15,000 have reportedly been injured.

The count has rapidly risen since the 7.8 magnitude quake struck at a depth of about 18 kilometres (11 miles) near the Turkish city of Gaziantep at 04:17 am (0117 GMT) on Monday. The first quake was one of the largest ever recorded in Turkey since 1939.

Turkey has been dealing with the aftermath of the disaster while witnessing many strong aftershocks that are still being felt across the region. The United States Geological Survey said that at least 100 aftershocks measuring 4.0 or greater have hit quake-stricken southern Turkey.

The towns in Turkey were in ruins as the earthquake toppled entire apartment blocks, wrecked hospitals, and left thousands more people injured or homeless. Freezing winter weather hampered search efforts for survivors through the night.

Poor internet connections and damaged roads between some of the worst-hit cities in Turkey's south, homes to millions of people, hindered efforts to assess and address the impact. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, preparing for a tough election in May, called the quake a historic disaster and said authorities were doing all they could.