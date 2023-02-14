English
Turkey, Syria earthquake: As toll crosses over 37,000, more survivors found

Turkey, Syria earthquake: As toll crosses over 37,000, more survivors found

Turkey, Syria earthquake: As toll crosses over 37,000, more survivors found
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Sangam Singh  Feb 14, 2023 12:13:47 PM IST (Updated)

On Monday, several children were rescued from collapsed buildings in Turkey, a week after the country's worst earthquake in modern history. In one city, rescuers were digging a tunnel to reach a grandmother, mother and daughter - all from one family. The family appeared to have survived the 7.8 magnitude February 6 earthquake.

As the day passed by, hopes of many more survivors were fading and criticism of the authorities grew. Several media reports predicted inevitable scaling down of rescue operations as low temperatures reduced the already slim chances of survival. Also, some Polish rescuers have announced that they would leave on Wednesday.
At least two other children and three adults were also reported to have been rescued, the Reuters reported.
Also Read:Turkey and Syria earthquake death toll rises near 34,000 as hopes for survivors fade
THREE GENERATIONS TRAPPED
In the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, rescuers are attempting to rescue a grandmother, mother and baby trapped in a room in the remains of a three-storey building. Rescuers were digging a second tunnel to reach them, after a first route was blocked.
"I have a very strong feeling we are going to get them," said Burcu Baldauf, head of the Turkish voluntary healthcare team. "It’s already a miracle. After seven days, they are there with no water, no food and in good condition."
Also Read:India, UK, WHO and more – the world lends a helping hand to earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria
Syria
The United Nations (UN) aid chief Martin Griffiths said the rescue phase was "coming to a close" in the shattered Syrian city of Aleppo. Meanwhile, the international body added that Syria's president has agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkey to rebel-held northwest regions.
Death toll in Turkey now exceeds 31,643, country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said. Syria, a nation ravaged by more than a decade of civil war, has reached 5,714 death toll including those who died in a rebel enclave and government-held areas.
This earthquake marks the sixth most deadly natural disaster this century, behind the 2005 tremor that killed at least 73,000 in Pakistan.
-With inputs from AP and Reuters
First Published: Feb 14, 2023 12:01 PM IST
