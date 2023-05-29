Turkey President Erdogan prevails in runoff election, enters third decade of power

Erdogan's challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, called it "the most unfair election in years" but did not dispute the outcome.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his two decades in power in elections on Sunday, winning a mandate to pursue increasingly authoritarian policies which have polarised Turkey and strengthened its position as a regional military power.

Erdogan won Turkey’s presidency in a runoff election with 52.14 percent of the votes, the High Election Board head Ahmet Yener said, making the results official.

With 99.43 percent of ballot boxes opened, Erdogan’s rival Kilicdaroglu received 47.86 percent of the votes, Yener said. With a gap of more than 2 million votes between candidates, the rest of the uncounted votes will not change the result, he added.