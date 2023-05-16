Turkey Election 2024 | Challenges before President Erdogan, global impact and what's next

By CNBCTV18.com

Turkey election | The public outrage over rising inflation is among other challenges that President Erdogan is facing in this election.

Turkey is all set to witness a runoff presidential election on May 28 after none of the main candidates cleared the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a second round. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu are in the fray.

Who are Erdogan's opponents? In the upcoming election, six parties have united behind his main opponent, Kilicdaroglu, despite their disparate political views. The coalition, known as the Nation Alliance, has vowed to reverse the democratic backsliding and crackdowns on free speech and dissent under Erdogan. What happened in Sunday polls? While Erdogan secured 49.39 percent of Sunday’s presidential vote, his main challenger, Kilicdaroglu, got 44.92 percent, according to state-owned news agency Anadolu.