Powerful earthquake in Turkey kills at least 53, neighbour Syria reports 42 deaths

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) pegged the quake at 7.4 near the southern city of Kahramanmaras.
At least 15 died after a magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck central Turkey on early Monday at a depth of 10 km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. According to news agency AFP, Governor Erdinc Yilmaz said that 34 buildings were destroyed in the province.
There was damage to buildings and people were gathered out on snowy streets, according to images on state broadcaster TRT.
The earthquake lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to a Reuters witness.
The area is regularly hit by strong earthquakes.
(Inputs from agencies)
