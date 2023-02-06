Turkey earthquake LIVE Updates: Mass destruction kills nearly 1000 after 2 powerful jolts hit country within 24 hours

Turkey earthquake live updates: Netanyahu says Syria requests quake relief, Israel ready to send it
Israel said on Monday that it had received a Syrian request for assistance with earthquake relief for the Arab state and that it was prepared to oblige, in what would be rare cooperation between the enemy neighbours. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech he had ordered Israeli aid sent to Turkey, the epicentre of Monday’s earthquake, and that "since a request was also received to do this for many victims of the earthquake in Syria, I instructed to do this as well". Syrian officials have reported hundreds killed in the civil war-torn country, both in areas under Damascus’ control and in the opposition-held northwest.
Turkey earthquake live updates: EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilised to Turkey after earthquake
More than 10 search and rescue teams from the EU have been mobilised in the wake of the major earthquake that has hit Turkey, a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters on Monday.
"Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground," the European Commission said in a statement.
Italy, Spain and Slovakia have offered their rescue teams to Turkey as well.
The EU said it was also ready to support those affected in Syria, but said it had not yet received a request from the country to activate the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism, which coordinates assistance from EU and other European countries.
Turkey earthquake live updates: Turkey quake kills 912 in historic disaster, Erdogan says
At least 912 people were killed and more than 5,000 injured when a magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey overnight, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, calling it a historic disaster for which the death toll is likely to rise.
The quake was centred on the province of Kahramanmaras and shook southern Turkey and northern Syria overnight. It was followed by another powerful tremor with a 7.7 magnitude in the same region at around 1025 GMT.
Erdogan said 2,818 buildings collapsed after the first tremor, describing it as the country's "largest disaster" since 1939, when a major quake struck the eastern province of Erzincan.
In 1999, a tremor of similar magnitude devastated Izmit and the heavily populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, killing more than 17,000.