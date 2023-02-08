Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: As toll nears 8,000, rescuers struggle to reach survivors

Turkey LIVE | People angry over govt response in Gaziantep
Residents in Gaziantep have expressed anger over the government response as several hundreds remain trapped under the rubble. Residents referred to national disaster relief fund, which has increased as taxes were collected to raise the amount. Residents now ask where the 88bn liras, or $4.6bn have gone and whether they were spent in emergency response measures, News 18 reported.
Syria earthquake live | Syria death toll crosses 2,000
Syria’s White Helmets was quoted by the Guardian as saying that the death toll in rebel-held northwest Syria rose to 1,220, from 1,000 a few hours ago. With the 812 people confirmed dead in government-held areas, this brings the total known toll in Syria to 2032.
JUST IN | North Korean leader sends condolences to Syria for earthquake
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent condolences to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after over the devastating earthquake that has killed over 7,800 people in Syria and Turkey, state media reported on Wednesday, as per a Reuters report.
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Rescuers struggle to reach survivors
Volunteer rescue workers in rebel-held northern Syria were quoted by the Guardian as saying that they lacked fuel and some of the most basic provisions required to pull those still trapped under the rubble of their homes. Murat Harun Öngören, a coordinator with AKUT, Turkey’s largest civil society aid and rescue organisation, was quoted as saying efforts to reach those affected across southern Turkey had been severely impeded by the cold weather and icy conditions – as well as the sheer size of the affected area.
Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE Updates: "The members of Indian Army Humanitarian Assistance Team are committed and determined to execute their task and assist the affected people of earthquake hit Türkiye. The team is well-equipped and geared up to provide relief and medical assistance," the Indian Army said.
Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE Updates: 'A total of 100 Army officials are leaving' from India
Indian Air Force's Globemaster C-17 with 100 Indian Army Officials along with medical equipment takes off for Turkey from Hindon Airbase, as India extends help to the earthquake-marred nation amid death toll there reaching 7,200.
"We are taking a level II medical facility to Turkey to treat earthquake victims. A total of 100 Army officials are leaving from here. Medical specialists including critical care specialists & surgeons along with paramedical staff are present with us," the Commanding Officer said.
Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE Updates: Toll crosses 7,800, search operation on
The toll in Turkey and Syria earthquake has mounted to over 7,800 even as hundred and thousands race to seek shelter. As many as 5,894 died in Turkey, while more than 32,000 were injured, officials were quoted by media reports as saying. Meanwhile, in Syria, the number of deaths spiked to 1,932, with WHO officials warning the total toll could be as high to over 20,000. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces.
Several countries, including India, the European Union, Ukraine and China, has pledged support to Turkey and Syria. India already sent relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to support the country's rescue efforts. India also sent six tonnes of relief materials, including life saving medicines and medical items, in a transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Syria which was also hit by the earthquake on Monday.