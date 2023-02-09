Turkey, Syria earthquake latest updates: Twitter to be 're-enabled' in Turkey soon as toll crosses 15,000

Twitter was restricted in Turkey on Wednesday. Meanwhile, crews from at least 24 countries, including those at odds over the war in Ukraine, are taking part in the rescue operation. Catch all the latest updates here:

Turkey and Syria's earthquake toll mounted to over 15,000 as of Wednesday, while rescuers struggled to pull survivors from the freezing rubble. A powerful earthquake hit the two countries on Monday, leaving 12,391 dead in Turkey and 2,992 in Syria. Hundreds of thousands were injured and the toll is expected to rise significantly.

On Wednesday, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan responded to the growing criticism over the government's response, admitting to "shortcomings". Several residents expressed anger and frustration over the slow arrival of rescue teams.

"Of course, there are shortcomings. The conditions are obvious. It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster. We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for," the Turkish president was quoted by CNN as saying.

Catch all the latest developments on Turkey and Syria earthquake here:

> Turkish envoy lauds India's 'Operation Dost': Ambassador of Turkey in India Firat Sunel lauded Operation Dost launched by India to carry out rescue operation in Turkey. He said that the rescue missions show India and Turkey’s friendship. "Operation Dost is the operation of friendship as ‘Dost’ means Friends in Hindi and Turkish, this operation shows India and Turkey’s friendship. This operation includes search and rescue teams, emergency medicine and that’s why it’s very helpful."

> Twitter to be 're-enabled' in Turkey soon: Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the Turkey government has informed that the access to the microblogging site will be "re-enabled shortly." "Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be re-enabled shortly," Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

> Several aid workers and locals have been relying on Twitter and other social media platforms to post information on rescue efforts and coordination of aid. According or the Washington Post, Turkey has a long history of restricting social media platforms during national emergencies, terrorist attacks or political incidents. The country argues that it is safeguarding national security or preventing the spread of disinformation.

> Twitter and Tiktok restricted in Turkey: The move "comes as the public come to rely on the service in the aftermath of a series of deadly earthquakes," said Netblocks, which tracks connectivity across the globe.

Cyber rights expert and professor at Istanbul Bilgi University Yaman Akdeniz said it was not clear what caused the restriction, adding that access to Tiktok was also limited in Turkey. "How come Twitter is restricted on a day communication saves lives?," the head of the DEVA opposition party, Ali Babacan, said on Twitter.

> One Indian missing, 10 others stuck in Turkey: The Ministry of External Affairs said an Indian is missing and 10 others are stuck but safe in remote regions of earthquake-hit Turkey.

> Bad weather hampering rescue operation: Rescue teams from two dozen countries are helping locals sift through the rubble. Meanwhile, experts warned that the window for survival was quickly closing, though people can survive for up to a week or more, depending on the circumstances.

> Offers of aid: Crews from at least 24 countries, including those at odds over the war in Ukraine, are taking part in the rescue operation. Among the countries helping are Turkey's neighbour and historic rival Greece, European Union, China and India.

> 'No one will be left homeless': President Tayyip Erdogan promised on Wednesday that no one would be left homeless, as the combined reported death toll across Turkey and neighbouring Syria rose past 12,000. He informed that the state mobilised all its resources and that 21,200 personnel, including soldiers, gendarmes, and police, are working in Hatay. He added that 6,444 buildings collapsed due to the two earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes that jolted the nation on Monday.

> 'Lack of equipment, support to rescue': Many Turks have complained of a lack of equipment, expertise and support to rescue those trapped - sometimes even as they could hear cries for help. Across a swathe of southern Turkey, people sought temporary shelter and food in freezing winter weather and waited in anguish by piles of rubble where family and friends might still lie buried.

> Similar scenes in Syria: Syria's ambassador to the United Nations admitted the government had a "lack of capabilities and lack of equipment," blaming more than a decade of civil war in his country and Western sanctions.

> Lakhs of people left homeless: More than 298,000 people have been made homeless and 180 shelters for the displaced had been opened, Syrian state media reported, apparently referring to areas under government control, and not held by opposition factions.