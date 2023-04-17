Earthquake of magnitude 4 jolts Afsin in Turkey

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at 04:25:57 (UTC+05:30) and hit Afsin, Turkey at a depth of 10 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 23 km Southwest of Afsin, Turkey on Monday, news agency ANI cited the United States Geological Survey (USGS) as saying on Monday.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at 04:25:57 (UTC+05:30) and hit Afsin, Turkey at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake's epicentre was 38.078°N and 36.762°E, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.