English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeEarthquake of magnitude 4 jolts Afsin in Turkey News

Earthquake of magnitude 4 jolts Afsin in Turkey

Earthquake of magnitude 4 jolts Afsin in Turkey
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 17, 2023 8:33:50 AM IST (Updated)

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at 04:25:57 (UTC+05:30) and hit Afsin, Turkey at a depth of 10 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 23 km Southwest of Afsin, Turkey on Monday, news agency ANI cited the United States Geological Survey (USGS) as saying on Monday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at 04:25:57 (UTC+05:30) and hit Afsin, Turkey at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake's epicentre was 38.078°N and 36.762°E, respectively.
No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.
First Published: Apr 17, 2023 8:31 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Turkey

Previous Article

Banks may tighten lending rates and negate need for more Fed rate hikes: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Next Article

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X