UK opposition party leader calls for general election after Truss resignation

UK PM Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, resulting in the opposition calling for a general election. Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party in the UK, tweeted that the British citizens deserved better than "this revolving door of chaos. We need a general election." The first ministers of Scotland and Wales shared his sentiments and said general elections were imperative and the only way forward.
After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos.We need a general election, now.My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NAQz70eVke— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 20, 2022
There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately. It’s beyond hyperbole - & parody.Reality tho is that ordinary people are paying the price.The interests of the Tory party should concern no-one right now.A General Election is now a democratic imperative.— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 20, 2022
This has been a complete and utter failure of government with everyone in this country now having to pay the price.The deep division within the UK Government means that any successor will face the same challenges.A #GeneralElection is now the only way forward for the country.— Mark Drakeford (@PrifWeinidog) October 20, 2022