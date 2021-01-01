World Trump extends visa ban, health coverage policy advances Updated : January 01, 2021 07:43 AM IST President-elect Joe Biden has promised to undo many of Trump’s actions but it is unclear how quickly and even to what extent. Trump said the measures would protect American jobs in a pandemic-wracked economy, while business groups said they would hamper a recovery. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply