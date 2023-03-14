Trump blames Mike Pence for Jan 6 riots days after he said 'history will hold Donald Trump accountable…'

Trump said that Pence’s condemnation of the day’s event is politically motivated to improve Pence’s ratings. While Pence has not announced his candidacy for the upcoming elections, it is widely expected for the former VP to announce his name soon.

Former US President Donald Trump has blamed former Vice President Mike Pence for the January 6 Capitol Hill riots. Stating that Pence should have overturned key electoral results in battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, something that Pence didn’t have the authority to do in the first place, Trump claimed that the riots could have been avoided. Trump’s statements come days after Pence launched his own attack on Trump’s role in fostering and inciting the violent January 6 riots.

“Had he sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn’t have had a problem with Jan. 6, so in many ways, you can blame him for Jan. 6,” Trump told reporters while on a flight to Iowa for his first campaign appearance for the upcoming 2024 US Presidential Elections.

“Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, number one, you have had a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn’t have had ‘Jan. 6’ as we call it,” he added, referring to his attempt of overturning the 2020 US Presidential Election.

ALSO READ |

After the 2020 election victory was handed to Joe Biden, Trump increasingly questioned the validity of the election results. Propagating conspiracy theories about widespread electoral fraud, a lie that many in the US still believe to this day, Trump used the support of his followers, political allies, and his election campaign to spread misinformation. As a result, Trump supporters showed up at the US Capitol to prevent the joint session of the US Congress to formalise Biden’s victory.

Addressing the crowd of gathered supporters, Trump had suggested that they would make their way to the Capitol building in a “peaceful” and “patriotic” manner while adding that they should “fight like hell.”

"I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” he had said. “If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore.”

Somewhat expectedly, the supporters soon turned violent as they broke police barricades and stormed the Capitol building. Five people died during the riots, while hundreds of police officers were injured. Within seven months of the attack, four of the responding police officers had died by suicide.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram after two-year ban

Thousands of people were charged and Trump was impeached for incitement of insurrection though he was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate. The House Select Committee formed to probe the attacks had revealed in its findings that there was enough evidence to recommend that the US Department of Justice indict Trump. When the rioters entered the building, chants of “Hang Mike Pence” could be heard clearly.

“President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election, and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” Pence said during the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, DC on Saturday.

“What happened that day was a disgrace. For as long as I live, I will never, ever diminish the injuries sustained, the lives lost, or the heroism of law enforcement on that tragic day,” Pence added.

However, Trump said that Pence’s condemnation of the day’s event is politically motivated to improve Pence’s ratings. While Pence has not announced his candidacy for the upcoming elections, it is widely expected for the former VP to announce his name soon.

“I guess he figured that being nice is not working,” Trump said. “But, you know, he’s out there campaigning. And he’s trying very hard. And he’s a nice man, I’ve known him, I had a very good relationship until the end.”