'Trump before Trump' — Meet Republican Chris Christie, ready run again in the 2024 US presidential race

One of the most high-profile figures among Republican leaders today, Chris Christie has thrown his hat in the US presidential ring once again. Christie set the stage for his renewed bid for the highest office in the United States — and a showdown with a four-time indicted and still-going-strong Donald Trump — after a flop show in 2016.

Christie rose to prominence serving as New Jersey (NJ ) governor from 2010 to 2018. His political journey took a turn on the national stage in 2016, when he entered the crowded Republican primaries as a promising candidate, only to face defeat and controversy that led him to the sixth-place finish in New Hampshire.

The New York Times had reported it as his trajectory shifted “from a star presidential recruit to a scandal-dogged” contender.

After a poor show in the primaries Christie suspended his candidacy in February 2016.

Born on September 6, 1962, in Newark, New Jersey, Christie got a degree in political science from the University of Delaware in 1984. Subsequently, he moved to law, earning a JD (Doctor of Law, a graduate level degree) from Seton Hall University in 1987. Christie's legal career flourished, with him eventually becoming a partner at the law firm Dughi, Hewit & Domalewski, PC, in Cranford, New Jersey.

Christie's stature at national politics began to ascend in 2010 when he became the governor of New Jersey by defeating incumbent Democrat leader Jon Corzine. Christie earned praise for legislative accomplishments in a state dominated by Democrats, including substantial reforms to the state's public employee pension system.

Known for his flair and confrontational style, Christie's popularity among Republican voters and party insiders propelled calls for a 2012 presidential bid. However, he chose not to contest, focusing instead on his role as the chairman of the Republican Governors Association and delivering the keynote address at the Republican National Convention on behalf of Mitt Romney.

The pivotal moment in his career came in 2012 when he effectively managed New Jersey's recovery from Hurricane Sandy. A picture of him surfaced alongside Barack Obama when he welcomed the then president to NJ. It enraged some of the Republicans but also showcased his ability to bridge partisan divides when necessary.

Nevertheless, challenges emerged with the ‘Bridgegate’ scandal of 2014, which cast a shadow over Christie's reputation. Communications between his aides revealed a scheme to close traffic lanes leading to the George Washington Bridge — a move intended to punish a mayor who had not endorsed Christie's re-election campaign. While Christie maintained his innocence and dismissed association with the implicated aides, the scandal tainted his image.

Despite past setbacks, Christie is back on the political stage, vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. As the former governor enters a crowded race, he faces competition from Tim Scott, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. Positioned as an outspoken challenger to his former ally Donald Trump, Christie has positioned himself as a force willing to challenge the status quo and confront his adversaries head on.

Chris Christie — a figure described by Politico Magazine as ‘Trump before Trump’ — with his latest bid for the presidency, aims to make a lasting impact on the political landscape.