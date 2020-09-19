  • SENSEX
Trailblazing US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms

Updated : September 19, 2020 10:06 AM IST

Ginsburg was a champion of women’s rights and became an icon for American liberals.
She died at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.
