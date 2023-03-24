English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsTrade talks between India and UK remain unaffected by embassy protests, say govt sources

Trade talks between India and UK remain unaffected by embassy protests, say govt sources

Trade talks between India and UK remain unaffected by embassy protests, say govt sources
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Mar 24, 2023 6:52:06 PM IST (Published)

India is likely to seek resolution of several WTO-related issues, including the need for a better dispute settlement and a robust appellate mechanism. Pointing to export credit and trade finance are long-term issues which need to be tackled, government sources said that there will be discussions on digitising bills of lading as most countries are yet to build digital infrastructure for their documentation.

Government sources have indicated that that recent protests outside the Indian embassy in the United Kingdom won't have any impact on trade talks in the upcoming G20 Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting scheduled to begin from March 28 in Mumbai.

Recommended Articles

View All
Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

Mar 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The 3-day long meeting will feature over 100 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, regional groupings and international organisations for deliberations on acceleration of global trade and investments.
India is likely to seek resolution of several WTO-related issues, including the need for a better dispute settlement and a robust appellate mechanism.
Pointing to export credit and trade finance are long-term issues which need to be tackled, government sources said that there will be discussions on digitising bills of lading as most countries are yet to build digital infrastructure for their documentation.
Also read: UK Indian Embassy attack: Delhi Police registers case after MHA orders to take legal action
Sources added that bills of lading are important trade documents which still in paper form, and can't be digitised unless there is a global consensus.
India's 4 priority issues at the upcoming TIWG meet are trade for growth & prosperity, trade & resilient value chains, integration of MSMEs in global trade and logistics for trade. The 2nd TIWG is slated to take place in Kewadiya in June, followed by the 3rd TIWG in Bangalore in July, and the 4th G20 TIWG ministerial meeting in Jaipur in August.
The seminar on "Trade and Finance" on March 28 will witness discussions on role of banks, financial institutions, development finance institutions and export credit agencies in closing the trade finance gap, and how digitalisation and fintech solutions can improve access to trade finance.
Another working sessions will witness discussions on making trade work for growth and prosperity, and building resilient Global Value Chains (GVCs), with an emphasis on: achieving shared outcomes for making growth inclusive and resilient, increasing the participation of developing countries and the Global South in GVCs, making GVCs work for inclusive development and building resilient GVCs to withstand future shocks.
The sessions on the concluding day will focus on TIWG priorities on integrating MSMEs in Global Trade and building efficient logistics for trade.
Also read: UK PM Rishi Sunak releases tax returns of over 1 pounds million since 2019
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

G20India-UK trade dealprotests

Next Article

Hong Kong: 87 people injured in a bus-truck collision

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X