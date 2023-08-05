Toshakhana case: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan jailed for three years, fined PKR 1 Lakh

The Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

As per reports from local media outlets on Saturday, a district and sessions court in Pakistan has convicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former PM Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, sentencing him to three years in prison.

CNN News18 reported that Khan will be taken to custody immediately and he retains the right of appeal to higher courts and the immediate custody is because of his prison sentence.

Last month the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the Toshakhana case Khan inadmissible.

The Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by the cricketer-turned-politician became a major issue in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the former premier for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

Khan was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs 140 million ($635,000).

In his petition, the PTI chair objected to filing a complaint after a specified period.

(Will be updated)