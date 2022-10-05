Today is World Teachers' Day: Importance of history, theme and significance of the day

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini World Teachers’ Day is celebrated to honour teachers for their accomplishments, efforts, and contribution to society as well as to the lives of their students.

India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5, every year. A month later, on October 5, World Teachers' Day, also known as International Teachers’ Day, is observed. The Teachers’ Day celebrations take place on September 5 across India, to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. World Teachers’ Day is celebrated to honour teachers for their accomplishments, efforts, and contribution to society as well as to the lives of their students.

World Teachers’ Day 2022: Theme

This year, the theme for World Teachers’ Day is “transformation of education begins with teachers”. A joint message from officials of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation), ILO (International Labour Organisation) and Education International reads, “Today, on World Teachers’ Day, we celebrate the critical role of teachers in transforming learners’ potential by ensuring they have the tools they need to take responsibility for themselves, for others and for the planet. We call on countries to ensure that teachers are trusted and recognised as knowledge producers, reflective practitioners, and policy partners.”

World Teachers’ Day 2022: History

It was in the year 1994, October 5 was proclaimed as World Teachers’ Day with the aim to honour the adoption of the UNESCO/ILO Recommendation. It was part of the intergovernmental conference convened by UNESCO in Paris, which recognised the status of teachers in cooperation with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Post the adaptation of the recommendation, UNESCO declared October 5 to be World Teachers’ Day.

World Teachers’ Day 2022: Significance

World Teachers’ Day is observed to honour the efforts of teachers all around the world. Policymakers and experts organise conferences and meetings to identify problems faced by teachers as well as try to brainstorm solutions to these issues. Several schools around the world organise cultural programmes for teachers.