    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Today is United Nations Day: Know its history, significance and theme

    Today is United Nations Day: Know its history, significance and theme

    Today is United Nations Day: Know its history, significance and theme
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The United Nations was officially established on October 24, 1945

    Every year, the United Nations Day is celebrated on October 24 to mark the anniversary of the UN Charter, which came into force in 1945. The inter-governmental organisation came into being with the ratification of the founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council. The primary role of the global organisation is to maintain world peace and security. It also works towards establishing friendly relations among countries, being a centre of coordination for nations, and achieving international cooperation.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    History
    The United Nations was officially established on October 24, 1945. In 1947, the United Nations General Assembly announced the Charter would be devoted “to making known to the people of the world the aims and achievements of the United Nations and to gaining their support for its work”.
    ALSO READ: World Students' Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know
    Former US President Franklin D Roosevelt coined the name ‘United Nations’, which was first mentioned in the Declaration of the United Nations on January 1, 1942, at the time of the Second World War. When the body was established, it had 51 member states, which now stands at 193.
    In 1971, the organisation adopted the United Nations Resolution 2782 to observe a day as the United Nations Day. It was suggested that the member states of the United Nations observe October 24 as a public holiday.
    UN Day significance and theme
    The United Nations Day is celebrated to remind its members of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and also to reaffirm their promise to make this world a better place. The day also recognises the efforts and contributions of the UN across the globe.
    The theme for this year’s UN Day celebrations is “Building Back Together for Peace and Prosperity”. Talking about how the UN is a symbol of hope and unity, UN Secretary-General António Guterres: “As we mark UN Day, let us renew our hope and conviction in what humanity can achieve when we work as one, in global solidarity.”
    ALSO READ:  International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is today — Its significance, theme and history
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    The United NationsUnited Nations Secretary-General Antonio GuterresWorld War II

    Next Article

    World Polio Day 2022: How 'Do Boond Zindagi Ke' with Amitabh Bachchan helped India to become polio-free

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng