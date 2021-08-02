Today in history: From the death of a US President to one of the biggest railway disasters; here is a look at the key events that took place on August 2

1858 – The Government of India Act 1858 replaces Company rule in India with that of the British Raj. (Image: PTI) 1858 – The Government of India Act 1858 replaces Company rule in India with that of the British Raj. (Image: PTI)

1923 - US President Warren Harding died in San Francisco on his return from a trip to Alaska. Calvin Coolidge took over the presidency. (Text: Reuters)

1939 - Albert Einstein, concerned that German scientists were working on powerful bombs using uranium, wrote to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt urging him to start an atomic project. (Text: Reuters)

1996 - The American runner Michael Johnson became the first man to win both the 200 metres and 400 metres at the same Olympics. (Text: Reuters)

1999 - The Awadh-Assam Express train collided head-on with the Brahmaputra Mail in eastern India, killing 285 people and injuring nearly 300. (Text: Reuters)

2001 - Bosnian Serb General Radislav Krstic was jailed for 46 years for the murder of thousands of Muslims in the Srebrenica massacre, Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two. His sentence was later cut to 35 years. (Image: AP/text: Reuters)

