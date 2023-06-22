Time ticking for Titan deep-sea voyagers as search operation nears critical 96-hour, when oxygen runs out

Titan search operation: The 96-hour mark is when the submersible is set to run out of oxygen. While some clanging sounds had offered some hope earlier, the ongoing international effort has not been able to locate the Titan so far.

The search for the missing Titan is very near the critical 96-hour mark — when the submersible is set to run out of oxygen. The minivan-sized submersible, with five people on board, had gone missing on Sunday (June 18) in the North Atlantic Ocean. The deep-sea voyagers had gone to view the wreckage of the legendary ship, Titanic.

The US Coast Guard offered some hope to the relatives and friends of five passengers who were a part of deep-sea expedition after it was reported that Canadian search planes had detected undersea noises using sonar buoys on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 20 and 21).

However, according to the US Coast Guard, remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs) had not yielded any results after they were directed to the likely location of the under-sea noises. The sounds detected by buoys might not have originated from the Titan, the officials added.

Many impediments lie in the path of rescuers — from pinpointing the vessel’s location, to reaching it with rescue equipment, to bringing it to the surface, hoping it’s still intact.

More ships and vessels have been sent by the rescuers to the expected site of the disappearance, hoping the sounds that were detected for a second consecutive day might help narrow their search in this transnational mission. The area being covered is thousands of miles and 4 km deep.

A CNN report has cited an internal government memo update on the search, which suggests that search teams detected banging sounds in 30-minute intervals in the area where the submersible had disappeared.

British businessman Hamish Harding; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son; French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet; and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company that operates the vessel, were onboard the tourist submersible, which has gone missing.