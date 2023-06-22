Time ticking for Titan deep-sea voyagers as search operation nears critical 96-hour, when oxygen runs out

Titan search operation: The 96-hour mark is when the submersible is set to run out of oxygen. While some clanging sounds had offered some hope earlier, the ongoing international effort has not been able to locate the Titan so far.

The search for the missing Titan is very near the critical 96-hour mark — when the submersible is set to run out of oxygen. The minivan-sized submersible, with five people on board, had gone missing on Sunday (June 18) in the North Atlantic Ocean. The deep-sea voyagers had gone to view the wreckage of the legendary ship, Titanic.

The US Coast Guard offered some hope to the relatives and friends of five passengers who were a part of deep-sea expedition after it was reported that Canadian search planes had detected undersea noises using sonar buoys on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 20 and 21).