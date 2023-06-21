Titanic tourist submersible: Search teams detect signs of life, say reports

By CNBCTV18.com

The US Coast Guard has tweeted that a Canadian surveillance aircraft had detected underwater noises while looking for the missing tourist submersible that was voyaging to the wreckage of the famous steamship Titanic.

A civilian submersible with five people on board went missing on Sunday in the North Atlantic Ocean while voyaging to the wreckage of the famous steamship Titanic. The United States and Canadian coast guards are conducting a massive search operation for the 21-feet vessel, which is equipped with only four days of emergency capabilities.

Now, reports suggest that signs of life have been detected in the search area.