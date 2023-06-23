'Titanic' director says 1912 maritime disaster is similar to Titan's tragic accident

Director James Cameron drew parallels between the sinking of the Titanic and the implosion of the submersible Titan near the Titanic wreckage. The US Coast Guard confirmed the tragic fate of the Titan's crew on Thursday, saying the vessel had imploded near the wreckage of the infamous ship.

Titanic director James Cameron drew parallels between the ill-fated Titanic, which sank after striking an iceberg in the North Atlantic in April 1912 — killing more than 1,500 people — and the submersible Titan, which imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, claiming the lives of all five crew members onboard.

Speaking to ABC News, Cameron said, “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field."

Cameron, who captured the 1912 maritime disaster in his Oscar-winning 1914 epic, is no stranger to deep-sea adventures — in 2012 he became the first human to reach Earth's deepest abyss, the Mariana Trench alone—and the only one to explore it in depth, in a deep-sea submersible. He even visited the wreckage of the Titanic in September 2001.

The US Coast Guard confirmed the fate of the Titan four days after it was reported missing. The Titan was on a tourist expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean. The vessel had five people on board, including the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the company that operates Titan. Communication was lost with the submersible one hour and 45 minutes into its dive to the wreck site, and authorities were notified when it did not resurface at its scheduled time later that day.

The days that followed witnessed a massive search-and-rescue operation , with crews scouring the ocean’s surface about 900 miles east of Cape Cod and using the sonar to listen for sounds far below the water. The task was made difficult as the water is up to 13,000 feet deep in the area.

At a press conference, Coast Guard officials said that they’ve notified the families of the crew of the Titan. Debris found during the search for the vessel “is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel,” said Rear Admiral John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District.⁠

“The outpouring of support in this highly complex search operation has been great appreciated. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and loved ones of the crew,” Mauger adde⁠d.